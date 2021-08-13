Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $567.03. The stock had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,005. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $246.83 and a one year high of $572.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $460.50.

In other news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total value of $250,647.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,801 shares of company stock worth $19,303,596. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

