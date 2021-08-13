Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PHAT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.96. 328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,429. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.16. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.79.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $91,445.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 26,040 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $887,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,498 shares of company stock worth $6,249,367. 32.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

