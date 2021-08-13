Tower token (TOWER) Reaches Market Cap of $5.64 Million

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Tower token has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tower token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Tower token has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00057007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.25 or 0.00901725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00115457 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001957 BTC.

TOWER is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

