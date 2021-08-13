Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Receives $44.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of VCRA stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $46.69. 478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,351. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -271.34 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.50.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $26,663.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,629.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $81,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $400,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,888 shares of company stock worth $1,966,339 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

