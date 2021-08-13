SonoCoin (SONO) Trading Down 15.8% This Week

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One SonoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SonoCoin has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $89,936.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SonoCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00140129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00150956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,487.44 or 0.99984697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.72 or 0.00861855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SonoCoin Profile

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The official message board for SonoCoin is medium.com/@sonocoin . SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

