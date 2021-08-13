Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Gap Down to $22.74

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.74, but opened at $22.18. Oasis Midstream Partners shares last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 122 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 48.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,913,000 after acquiring an additional 428,305 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,522,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,901,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 84.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 71,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.