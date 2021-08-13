Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Down to $34.51

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.51, but opened at $28.91. Cricut shares last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 39,417 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 409,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $13,853,301.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,687,772 shares of company stock valued at $55,131,574 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cricut by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after buying an additional 193,030 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,868,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,612,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,576,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,822,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

