ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Gap Down to $21.70

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.70, but opened at $20.82. ON24 shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 3,731 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ONTF shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $969.09 million and a PE ratio of 16.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.76.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,748,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth $176,474,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth $48,510,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth $44,745,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth $44,046,000. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

