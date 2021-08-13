ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. ShotSpotter updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SSTI opened at $42.20 on Friday. ShotSpotter has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.73 million, a PE ratio of 383.67, a PEG ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14.

SSTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShotSpotter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 4,139 shares of company stock worth $163,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

