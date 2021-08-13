Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of €10.50 ($12.35).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, April 26th. AlphaValue raised Metso Outotec Oyj to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, reissued a buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metso Outotec Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.62. 1,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,610. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

