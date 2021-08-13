Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ITPOF. CIBC lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.67.

OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.95.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.07%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

