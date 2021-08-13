Jenoptik’s (JNPKF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of JNPKF stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

