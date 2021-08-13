Alteryx (AYX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) recently:

8/4/2021 – Alteryx had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Alteryx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

8/4/2021 – Alteryx had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $130.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Alteryx had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $129.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Alteryx had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $136.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Alteryx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

AYX stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.48. 10,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,749. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.65. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $154.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $577,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,392 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Alteryx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Alteryx by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 7.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 7.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

