Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 130 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after buying an additional 526,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after buying an additional 494,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after buying an additional 169,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.28. 2,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,375. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $202.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s payout ratio is 46.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

