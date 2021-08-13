Welch Group LLC Sells 19,150 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,150 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial accounts for 2.8% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $41,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,079 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

CINF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $124.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

