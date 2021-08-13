Welch Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,912,000 after buying an additional 1,109,649 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,243,000 after acquiring an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $52,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $35,512,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,498,000 after acquiring an additional 205,442 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

NYSE GPC traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.50. 1,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,823. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.02. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

