Welch Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Welch Group LLC cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 105.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.15. The company had a trading volume of 27,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.11. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

