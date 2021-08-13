McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) is Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up approximately 2.9% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,827,000 after purchasing an additional 89,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,392,000 after acquiring an additional 102,011 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,633,000 after acquiring an additional 339,278 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,838,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,888,000 after acquiring an additional 416,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,747,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,833,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,898. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.