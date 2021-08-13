Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 2,590 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises about 1.3% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,881. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.