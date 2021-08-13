TD Securities Boosts CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to C$41.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins cut CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of CAE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,849. CAE has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CAE by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 36,701 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $6,307,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 275,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 37,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CAE by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

