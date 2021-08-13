SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Price Target Cut to $6.00

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

SOC Telemed stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. 19,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,708. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.22. SOC Telemed has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.73.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the second quarter worth $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

