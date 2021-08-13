Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VIAV. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. 8,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,145. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 0.72. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,585.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $134,875.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,827,019.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,318 shares of company stock valued at $982,104. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,985,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,244,000 after purchasing an additional 258,938 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,966,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,049,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 111,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

