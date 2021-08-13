Welch Group LLC Buys 16,047 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 379,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,047 shares during the period. Novartis makes up 2.4% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $34,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 393.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,642 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 80.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after buying an additional 557,281 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Novartis by 4,088.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.64. 7,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,932. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.07. The stock has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

