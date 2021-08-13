The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,517 shares during the quarter. The Southern accounts for about 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Welch Group LLC owned about 0.06% of The Southern worth $38,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.52. 76,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

