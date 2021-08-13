Welch Group LLC Sells 186 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Welch Group LLC cut its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Globe Life by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after buying an additional 30,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,826 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

GL stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.20. 672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.24. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.39 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS.

In related news, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,203.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,737,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

