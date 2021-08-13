CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at CIBC

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price hoisted by CIBC to C$44.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CAE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.67.

Shares of TSE:CAE traded down C$0.35 on Thursday, hitting C$36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,533. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.09. CAE has a 1 year low of C$18.50 and a 1 year high of C$39.75. The stock has a market cap of C$11.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -209.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$921.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.4719131 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

