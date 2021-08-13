Wells Fargo & Company Increases Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$62.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company to C$62.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB upped their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.91.

Shares of Emera stock traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$59.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,025. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.52. Emera has a 12-month low of C$49.66 and a 12-month high of C$59.62. The firm has a market cap of C$15.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0857872 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 90.88%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

