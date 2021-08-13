Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Senior to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday. Finally, Investec raised shares of Senior from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

SNIRF stock remained flat at $$2.43 during midday trading on Thursday. Senior has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87.

Senior Company Profile

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

