Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOTZF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

