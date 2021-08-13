Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOTZF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.