Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.61. Ares Management reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ares Management.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 18.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.47. The stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,858. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.