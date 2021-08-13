Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 875 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $275.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $323.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

