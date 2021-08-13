SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives $70.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE SLG traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $72.40. 2,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,643. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

