NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $219.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVDA. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.50 to $187.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.68. 113,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,169,137. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $113.56 and a fifty-two week high of $208.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.91. The firm has a market cap of $495.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.23, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

