Analysts Expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will report $71.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.00 million. DMC Global posted sales of $55.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $268.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.80 million to $269.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $348.15 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $386.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BOOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

DMC Global stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.59 million, a PE ratio of 300.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 32.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after buying an additional 81,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,275,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after purchasing an additional 224,298 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in DMC Global by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in DMC Global by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,706,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,132,000 after buying an additional 1,176,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

