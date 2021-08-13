Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Announces Earnings Results

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 102,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,202. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $278.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.33. Kaleido Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.