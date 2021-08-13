Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,055.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%.

HTBX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. 1,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,678. Heat Biologics has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

