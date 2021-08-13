Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 38,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,553. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

