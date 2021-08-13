Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Issues Earnings Results

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.14. 50,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,638. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $185.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

