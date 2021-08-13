Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.820-$0.960 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:HSC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,020. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -646.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Harsco has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $23.73.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Harsco
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
