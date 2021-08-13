Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.820-$0.960 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,020. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -646.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Harsco has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

