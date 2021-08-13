MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of MannKind stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.45. MannKind has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

