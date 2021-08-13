Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ACHV traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.57. 91,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,768. The company has a market cap of $46.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.42. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACHV shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO John Bencich bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at $42,987. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

