Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Under Armour also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.130-$0.150 EPS.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,086. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 84.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

UA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.