Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $340.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered Wix.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Wix.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.88.

WIX opened at $209.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.68. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $207.00 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

