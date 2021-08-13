Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock.

NYSE:HLLY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 137,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,394. Holley has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $12.75.

Holley Company Profile

