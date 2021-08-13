DaVita’s (DVA) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a $146.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.60.

NYSE:DVA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.83. The stock had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,039. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,977 shares of company stock worth $5,739,235. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in DaVita by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in DaVita by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

