Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $78.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $71.93 to $78.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBWI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,552. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bath & Body Works stock. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.