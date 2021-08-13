Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €72.93 ($85.80).

ETR:G24 traded down €0.96 ($1.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €70.42 ($82.85). The stock had a trading volume of 241,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a twelve month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a current ratio of 13.05.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

