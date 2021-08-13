Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $4.46

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.59. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 19,055 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXK shares. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $773.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

