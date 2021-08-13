AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Cowen

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $32.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of APPH opened at $8.21 on Thursday. AppHarvest has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $42.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.28.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppHarvest will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of AppHarvest by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 200,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in AppHarvest by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

