Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.90

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$66.90 and last traded at C$66.60, with a volume of 14005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.16 billion and a PE ratio of 46.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.68, for a total transaction of C$197,034.95. Also, Director Stephen Sadler bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$60.00 per share, with a total value of C$4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,100,000.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

